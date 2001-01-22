Testy over testing
Although broadcasters last week overwhelmingly backed the existing 8-VSB digital TV transmission standard at joint meetings of the National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for Maximum Service Television in Carlsbad, Calif., there were a few contentious moments.
Sources say Hearst-Argyle President and CEO David Barrett was "furious" when he learned that DTV tests conducted by the Sinclair Broadcast Group the weekend before the meeting were actually performed at Hearst-Argyle station WBAL-TV Baltimore without Barrett's or any other high-ranking executive's consent.
In Carlsbad, Sinclair handed the two boards a report on the new tests, which said WBAL "agreed to broadcast comparative program streams...in an effort to replicate earlier transmission test results." Sinclair executives say they asked a WBAL engineer to switch their transmitters back and forth between 8-VSB and COFDM, and were clear that they were running additional tests. A WBAL source disagrees, saying Sinclair said it was just setting up for future tests that MSTV already planned to run later in the week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.