Terrorist coverage crosses all nets

Coverage of the New York and D.C. terrorist attacks crossed between broadcast

and cable networks, including all programming genres.

Even cable's entertainment networks switched to coverage of the destruction

of the World Trade Center and part of the Pentagon.

AOL Time Warner fed CNN coverage on almost all of its cable nets, including

Headline News, TNT, TBS and CNNSI (the one exception was the Cartoon Network),

while Fox News Channel ran on sister net Fox Sports Net and Disney showed ABC

News coverage on ESPN.

CNBC aired its own coverage but frequently borrowed NBC or MSNBC footage.

Other cable nets, such as QVC, HGTV and the Food Network, scrapped all

programming.

The sharing of footage allowed news organizations to push out information

quickly and coherently.

'It allows us to bring the American people the latest information, without

any delay or pause in the control rooms as to who owns the video, whether it's

live or taped,' said Fox News Channel Executive Producer Bill Shine.

CNN had the best vantage point in Manhattan, putting its crews on the roof of

its bureau with a clear view of the Trade Center.

Fox News provided some of the most compelling video from Washington.

CNN provided the most diversified coverage Tuesday, flexing its international

muscle with a feed from a Taliban press conference in Afghanistan and a live

report from correspondent Nic Robertson from Afghan capital Kabul, and later,

with exclusive footage of an apparent attack on Afghanistan.

Reporter Mike Hannah reported live from the streets of Jerusalem.

The network also featured big-name guests like Sen. John McCain, former

Middle East envoy Richard Holbrook and former National Security Advisor Samuel

Berger.

CNN leaned on its new star anchor Aaron Brown and veteran Judy Woodruff

Brian Williams led MSNBC's coverage, with frequent appearances by Tim

Russert; and Fox News' Brit Hume headlined from Washington, although two of the

network's prime time hosts Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity were stuck trying to

reach Manhattan.

Each news net had reporters on the scene in downtown Manhattan, surveying the

scene from building rooftops

- John M. Higgins