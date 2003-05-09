Trending

Terrestrial pay TV auction postponed

By

The Federal Communications Commission Friday called off a June 25 auction of
spectrum slated for a terrestrially based competitor to direct-broadcast satellite.

The commission said it would reschedule the sale after it decides on
proposals to accelerate buildout requirements for the winners and to change
license-coverage areas from component economic areas used by the Commerce Department
to Nielsen Media Research designated market areas, the TV-industry standard.

Besides waiting on its own rule revision, the FCC could face court-ordered
changes, too.

Northpoint Technology Ltd., which originally asked the FCC to create the
service, said it is entitled to the spectrum free-of-charge and challenged the auction in
court.