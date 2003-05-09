Terrestrial pay TV auction postponed
The Federal Communications Commission Friday called off a June 25 auction of
spectrum slated for a terrestrially based competitor to direct-broadcast satellite.
The commission said it would reschedule the sale after it decides on
proposals to accelerate buildout requirements for the winners and to change
license-coverage areas from component economic areas used by the Commerce Department
to Nielsen Media Research designated market areas, the TV-industry standard.
Besides waiting on its own rule revision, the FCC could face court-ordered
changes, too.
Northpoint Technology Ltd., which originally asked the FCC to create the
service, said it is entitled to the spectrum free-of-charge and challenged the auction in
court.
