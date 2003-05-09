Terrestrial pay TV auction postponed

The Federal Communications Commission Friday called off a June 25 auction of

spectrum slated for a terrestrially based competitor to direct-broadcast satellite.

The commission said it would reschedule the sale after it decides on

proposals to accelerate buildout requirements for the winners and to change

license-coverage areas from component economic areas used by the Commerce Department

to Nielsen Media Research designated market areas, the TV-industry standard.

Besides waiting on its own rule revision, the FCC could face court-ordered

changes, too.

Northpoint Technology Ltd., which originally asked the FCC to create the

service, said it is entitled to the spectrum free-of-charge and challenged the auction in

court.