Tercek Tapped To Head OWN Digital

Robert Tercek has been named president of digital media for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network.



Tercek had served as chief marketing officer for MForma, one of the largest publishers of entertainment content for mobile phones. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the digital team in creating multiplatform opportunities for OWN and Oprah.com content.



“Robert’s leadership in growing digital businesses will help turn OWN and Oprah.com into the go-to source on multiple screens for living your best life," said Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement. "With network President Robin Schwartz, OWN has a best-in-class management team to harness the power of the Oprah and Discovery brands and bring this venture to life across all consumer platforms."