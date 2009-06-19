Tennis Channel Tunes Up For Wimbledon

International bank HSBC has signed on to sponsor Tennis Channels nightly coverage of British tennis tournament Wimbledon which starts on Monday, June 22 and runs through July 5.

The network will show a highlights package called Wimbledon Primetime at 7 p.m. Eastern, hosted by Bill Macatee. The coverage will feature interviews with players, coaches and agents. The channel will air 30 second HSBC commercials during the tournament coverage, with bank logos appearing on-set and within the shows graphics.

The sponsorship is said to be the banks first stateside TV buy tied to Wimbledon.

HSBC is also organizing a tennis event in New York with tennis greats Jim Courier and Jennifer Capriati at noon on June 22 at Rockefeller Center. The event is aimed at bringing Wimbledon to life in the U.S. and is open to the public. Wimbledon coverage can also be seen on ESPN 2 and on NBC.