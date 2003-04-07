Tennis Channel signs deal for ITF events
The Tennis Channel has signed a three-year deal for TV rights to three
International Tennis Federation events: the Fed Cup, the Hyundai Hopman Cup and
the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas.
For the Davis Cup, Tennis will only air non-U.S. competition.
Tennis also gets access to the ITF's library of past tournaments.
And the network will give the ITF events marketing support.
After an initial plan to launch last winter, Tennis is now eyeing
a spring debut.
The network has also recruited three new executives.
David Safran, most recently head of ad sales for Sci Fi Channel, is now
Tennis' senior vice president of ad sales.
Faye Walker joins as VP of marketing, and John Morse is the new VP of
research.
