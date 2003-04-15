Tennis Channel ready to serve

The Tennis Channel will throw up its first serve May 15.

The digital sports net will kick off with live coverage of the ATP's Tennis

Masters Series Hamburg Championship from Germany May 15 through 18. (The matches will be

repeated in prime time.)

Tennis was originally expected to launch late last year.

It already has carriage deals with Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications Inc. and

the National Cable Television Cooperative, which should yield about 3 million

subscribers at launch.

The network is offering MSOs a 19-day free sneak preview beginning April 26.