Tennis Channel ready to serve
The Tennis Channel will throw up its first serve May 15.
The digital sports net will kick off with live coverage of the ATP's Tennis
Masters Series Hamburg Championship from Germany May 15 through 18. (The matches will be
repeated in prime time.)
Tennis was originally expected to launch late last year.
It already has carriage deals with Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications Inc. and
the National Cable Television Cooperative, which should yield about 3 million
subscribers at launch.
The network is offering MSOs a 19-day free sneak preview beginning April 26.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.