Temptation tops the charts

Temptation Island tipped the scales Fox's way again Wednesday night with its biggest numbers thus far.

Temptation drew 18.2 million viewers and scored a 10.1 rating, 23 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. That topped its peak of 17.6 million viewers and a 9.6 rating among 18-49ers two weeks ago. Fox hit a 5.6 among 18-49ers on the night.

ABC and NBC were neck-and-neck behind Fox. ABC drew 19.5 million viewers for Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?. NBC reruns of West Wing (4.3/10) and Law & Order (5.7/15) came in below their usual numbers. Meanwhile, CBS drew a scant 11 million viewers and a 4.5/12 for its rerun of the initial episode of its second Survivor series.

- Richard Tedesco