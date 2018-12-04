‘Temptation Island’ Starts on USA Jan. 15

Unscripted series Temptation Island will premiere on USA Network Tuesday, Jan. 15. In USA’s words, “All eyes will follow four dating couples at a most vulnerable time in their relationship, where each will decide whether to commit to a lifetime together – or ultimately give in to the temptation.”

The couples are from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Fort Worth.

They travel to Maui, where they join 24 single men and women eager to find “the one.” Adds USA, “Brace yourselves for hot and heavy nights as these passionate, love-hungry singles compete to steal hearts.”

Temptation Island ran on Fox for three seasons, starting in 2001.

The show is executive produced by Banijay Studios North America's David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard. Scott Jeffress is also an executive producer.