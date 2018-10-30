‘Chrisley’ Coming Back With A ‘Growing Up’ Spinoff in 2019

USA Network said that it has picked up a seventh season of Chrisley Knows Best and will be adding a spinoff of the reality show, Growing Up Chrisley, to its lineup next year.

Growing Up Chrisley will feature Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they drive from Nashville to Los Angeles.

USA has greenlit 16 episodes of the spinoff, which is scheduled to air in 2019.

“Todd Chrisley and his entire family have opened their home and hearts to America, and we are so happy to be able to continue to grow, love and laugh with them,” said Heather Olander, senior VP, Alternative Development and Production, USA Network. “In Growing Up Chrisley, Chase and Savannah are trying to make it on their own in a new city – but no matter what, they will always make their way back home. That’s why fans will be sure to see both of them in the new season of the flagship series as well.”

The second half of season 6 of Chrisley Knows Best will start Nov. 28 and season 7 is expected to air next year.

Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley are produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America,