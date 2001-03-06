Temptation, Gunmen win week for Fox

Fueled by Temptation Island's finale and the debut of The Lone Gunmen, Fox won the weekly ratings race in adults 18-49 for the first time since January and only the second time all season.

Fox averaged a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 for the week of Feb. 26-March 4, topping second-place NBC which finished with a 4.8 rating. ABC was the top network in total viewers (12.6 million) and households (8.6/14). Temptation Island's finale averaged 17.5 million viewers and a 9.6/22 in adults 18-49, while The Lone Gunmen debuted with a 6.6/14 in adults 18-49 and 13.2 million viewers. The Simpsons was once again Fox's top draw, averaging 17.6 million viewers and an 8.8/21 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser