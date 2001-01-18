Temptation does it for Fox
Temptation Island kept Fox flying on Wednesday night, taking its third straight primetime of the week.
New reality entry Temptation topped its debut, drawing 17.6 million viewers with a 9.6 rating, 23 share among adults 18-49 in national Nielsen numbers. And Grounded for Life hit a 6.1/16. So Fox averaged a 7.7/19 among 18-49ers, while NBC edged it out in total viewers, 14.9 million to 14.4 million. A West Wing repeat scored a 5.1/12 against Temptation, following the strongest showing by replanted Ed (5.2/14) since October. Law & Order scored a 7.2/18, drawing 18 million viewers.
ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 20.7 million viewers. But Drew Carey and Spin City only drew a 5.6/14 and a 5.0/12, respectively, against Temptation.
Meanwhile, Bette bombed with its lowest number of its rookie year, a 2.2/6, drawing less than 6.6 million viewers.
- Richard Tedesco
