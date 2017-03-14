Telexitos Rolling Out 'Blockbuster Fridays'

The Spanish-language multicast network Telexitos is rolling out a programming initiative that includes airing a hit movie every Friday night for the next three weeks.

“Blockbuster Fridays” will debut at 8 p.m. March 17 with The Amazing Spider-Man. Ali and The Hunger Games will air on March 24 and March 31 in that order.

Telexitos is owned by the Telemundo station group. The digital subchannel airs action and adventure TV shows and movies in Spanish.