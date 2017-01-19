Telexitos Airing Special on Immigration

Telexitos, Telemundo’s Spanish-language multicast network, will be airing an original special on immigration Thursday afternoon.

The half-hour special, Texas: Between the Crisis and the Dream, will highlight issues surrounding U.S./Mexico border relations including trade relations, drug trafficking problems and the possible impacts of a wall along the border. It is hosted by reporters from Telemundo-owned stations in Texas—KXTX Dallas’ Enrique Teutelo and Dalila Garza from KTLM in McAllen.

The special will air at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT.