Telewest Launches Hi-Def VOD Service

U.K.-based cable operator Telewest has launched an on-demand high-definition service using Scientific-Atlanta high-def set-tops equipped with personal video recorder (PVR) functionality.

Telewest, which had previously been using S-A standard-def PVRs, is now using Explorer® 8300DVB(tm) HD PVRs from S-A, which is owned by Cisco, for its “TVDrive” high-def service. Telewest “TVDrive” subscribers can pull up free HD programming from BBC Worldwide on-demand using the S-A box, as well as record up to 80 hours of standard-def programming on the set-top’s hard drive.

Telewest plans to make more HD programming available later this year. Other technology vendors for the Telewest high-def on-demand service include video-on-demand hardware and software vendor SeaChange and conditional-access supplier Nagravision.