Television.com taps Infospace

Television.com has just gotten up and running but the company has already signed a deal with Infospace, a provider of infrastructure services for wireless devices, merchants and Web sites, to develop a portal that will allow users with TV tuner cards in PCs to conduct commerce, communicate, and access personalized information.

The portal will offer TV listings, previews, chat services, and links. Kiran Rao, television.com's vice president of technical development, believes that with InfoSpace services the site will easily attract up to 30 million regular users.