Television.com hits the air in August
Television.com, co-founded earlier this year by Marketvision Direct Inc., Boston, and Steeplechase Media, Santa Monica, Calif., debuts Aug. 16.
The company says the site will provide users access to anything related to television on the Internet. Visitors will be able to view clips and previews of current and past shows and commercials and also watch original and aggregated programming.
