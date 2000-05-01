The Television Bureau of Advertising has appointed Abby Auerbach a senior vice president.
The Television Bureau of Advertising has appointed Abby Auerbach a senior vice president. She will join the association in June after 17 years at Ogilvy & Mather. Her responsibilities will include marketing, media analysis, strategic planning and customer relations. She will also head efforts to speed electronic communications among stations, rep firms and ad agencies. TVB made electronic billing a priority at its board meeting in Las Vegas last month.
