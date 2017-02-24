Television Academy Adds Two Primetime Emmy Categories

The Television Academy announced Friday the addition of two new Primetime Emmy categories as well as rule changes to this year’s awards competition.



Statuettes will be awarded for Outstanding Music Supervision and Outstanding Casting in a Reality Series.



The rule changes include: The split of Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series into Cinematography for One-Hour Series and for Half-Hour series; and the redefining and retitling of the former juried awards to Outstanding Interactive Program, Outstanding Original Interactive Program, Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program, Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program and Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming.



The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards has been set for Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stephen Colbert is hosting the ceremony, which is set to air on CBS.