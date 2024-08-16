TelevisaUnivision To Air MLB Games Starting This Season

TelevisaUnivision said it made a new deal with Major League Baseball that adds more TelevisaUnivision’s Spanish-language networks to the MLB lineup starting later this month.

TelevisaUnivision’s networks will air regular seasons baseball games, post-season games and Game 1 of the World Series.

The company’s Unimas network will launch a new weekly two-hour whip-around show called MLB En Vivo that will feature live look-ins, highlights and recaps of up to 15 games each Tuesday.

Another weekly show, MLB Esta Semana, will air during the regular season on Saturdays on UniMas.

“Baseball is engrained in Latin culture. With Hispanic players making up more than 30% of the league, this first-time partnership deal will undoubtedly bring a new wave of pride, influence and sense of community, providing Spanish-speaking fans with in-language coverage of the game they love,” said Marco Liceaga, senior VP of sports rights acquisitions & commercial partnerships, at Televisa Univision.

TelevisaUnivision will have the exclusive Spanish-language rights in the U.S. to the 2024 American League Division Series presented by Booking.com and American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot, which will air on UniMás and simulcast on TUDN, with select games on Univision. Additionally, Game 1 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One will be broadcast on Univision, in conjunction with Fox Sports and Fox Deportes.

“Major League Baseball is truly excited for the launch of this new partnership, as it provides a valuable opportunity to increase exposure for our great game across the formidable reach of TelevisaUnivision’s unmatched domestic platform,” said Kenny Gersh, executive VP, media and business for Major League Baseball. “Communicating authentically with our robust Spanish-speaking fanbase is a priority for Baseball and this partnership will allow us to connect them more directly to our brand, our clubs, and the growing number of dynamic Latino stars represented in the game today."

TelevisaUnivision’was already the official national Spanish-language audio partner for MLB in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. TUDN Radio broadcasts each Sunday Night game of the week, July 4 games, the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Labor Day games, the MLB Postseason and the World Series.