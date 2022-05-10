TelevisaUnivision Names Mike Angus Executive VP, U.S. Distribution
Exec had been with Sinclair
TelevisaUnivision said it named Mike Angus as executive VP, U.S. distribution.
Angus, previously senior VP distribution and network relations at Sinclair Broadcast Group, will lead distribution of TelevisaUnivision’s broadcast and cable networks, the new ViX streaming platform and other related content.
He will report to Michael Schwimmer, president, global platform strategy and revenue.
“We’re excited to welcome Mike to TelevisaUnivision as the latest addition to our expanding world-class global distribution team,” said Schwimmer. "Mike is highly regarded across the industry as a creative and strategic dealmaker, who works collaboratively with partners to grow both revenue and viewership. We look forward to having Mike on the team as we continue in this exciting new phase of TelevisaUnivision’s mission to provide the best Spanish language content in the world, across our linear and streaming channels.”
Before joining Sinclair, where he oversaw distribution of the Bally regional sports networks and Tennis Channel, Angus was with Time Warner Cable and Fox. ■
