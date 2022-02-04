TelevisaUnivision Hires Multimedia Ad Sales Execs

TelevisaUnivision said it hired two multimedia ad sales executives, Rob McGovern, who will be senior VP of multimedia sales, and Richard Bertodatti, named senior VP, multimedia and audience sales.

McGovern, previously senior VP for national sales and client partnerships at Outfront Media, will lead TelevisaUnivision’s West Coast national sales efforts.

Bertodatti, previously director of global investment programs at Facebook, will lead TelevisaUnivision’s business with media agencies Publicis, IPG, Havas and the Boston territory.

Both execs will report to John Kozack, executive VP of multimedia sales.

“These new senior leaders will contribute to the evolution and transformation of Univision’s ad sales business to showcase brands the unique opportunity to grow with us,” said Kozack. “I’m confident Rob and Richard will help us continue to be at the forefront of conversations with marketers on the power of Hispanic audiences across platforms, ensuring brands see Univision as their ultimate growth partner in the U.S.” ■