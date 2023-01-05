TelevisaUnivision Hires Fuse’s Fernando Romero As Senior VP
Exec will oversee national ad sales across digital streaming and social properties
TelevisaUnivision said it hired Fernando Romero as senior VP of digital advertising sales.
Romero had been head of advertising sales at Fuse Media.
In his new post, Romero will oversee national ad sales revenue across digital, streaming, branded social, experiential and digital audio properties.
“We’ve seen incredible demand for our digital marketing solutions from new and existing clients – especially as ViX continues to gain momentum -- and Fernando will play a critical role in accelerating revenue growth through new partnerships,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnivisa.
“Fernando brings with him an incredible scope of experience as well as solid relationships with leading marketers and agencies that will be extremely valuable as we continue to shape our go-to-market strategy heading into the upfront,” Special said.
Before Fuse, Romeo was head of global partnerships at Issuu, the digital publishing and discovery platform. He also held posts at NBCUniversal, Rainbow Media, MTV Networks, InStyle.com and Gilt City. ■
