Teletrax Keeps An Eye on CBS

Content tracking and monitoring firm Teletrax, a division of Medialink Worldwide, has won a deal from CBS to monitor usage of the network’s promotional content by its owned-and-operated stations and broadcast affiliates.

Teletrax, which is 24% owned by Royal Philips Electronics, combines digital watermarking technology with monitoring systems installed in local markets nationwide (all 210 DMAs) to track how video is used, whether it is network long-form or syndicated programming, promos, commercials or news video. The company already counts major broadcast networks ABC, NBC and Fox as customers, along with several large syndicators and direct-response advertising firms.

The company won’t disclose how many stations it will monitor for CBS, but Teletrax chief marketing officer Peter Winkler says it is "large percentage" of the addressable markets. It will provide CBS with information on promo usage by affiliates in less than 15 minutes of airing via a Web-based interface, allowing CBS to quickly evaluate the effectiveness of its promotional campaigns.

"It’s very granular, it’s comprehensive in terms of market coverage, and it’s near real-time," says Winkler.

While Teletrax has built its business on tracking long-form content, commercials---particularly direct-response spots---are where the company is predicting significant revenue growth. Earlier this month, it signed deals with media buying firms RJ Palmer and Tower Media to monitor and track broadcast, cable and satellite television airings of both short- and long-form direct response programming.