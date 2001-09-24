Telethon is a magnet for 90 million
The multi-network telethon to support the relief effort in the wake of the
terrorist attacks drew nearly 90 million viewers in Friday night prime time.
America: A Tribute to Heroes pulled an estimated 89 million viewers in 62 million households in Nielsen overnight numbers covering more than 30 broadcast and cable networks for the two-hour commercial-free telethon.
Participating networks represented in that cumulative rating included ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, UPN, WB, PAX, PBS, BET, Comedy Central, Court TV, Discovery, E! Entertainment, f/x, Family Channel, Hallmark, HBO, Lifetime, MTV, SciFi Showtime, The Learning Channel, TNN, TNT, TVLand, USA Network, VH1, Telemundo, Univision and Galavision.
- Richard Tedesco
