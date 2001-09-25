Telethon is attack relief windfall

America: A Tribute to Heroes, the multi-network telethon for relief from the recent terrorist attacks, drew $150 million in call-in and Web site pledges.

That's the approximate total pledged between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. (ET) Monday. The special was carried on more than 30 U.S. broadcast and cable television networks and 8,000 radio stations, and TV outlets in more than 210 countries. ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC covered the production costs and all funds raised from the event will go to The September 11th Telethon Fund.



Contributions to that fund can still be made at

tributetoheroes.org

or mailed in care of The September 11th Telethon Fund at P.O. Box 203103, Houston, TX 77216-3103. All donations should be made in the name of The September 11th Telethon Fund. - Richard Tedesco