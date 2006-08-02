Telestream Snags Swedish Encoding Firm

Telestream, the Nevada City, Calif. firm that makes popular video transcoding products such as FlipFactory and Flip4Mac, has acquired encoding manufacturer Popwire from Swedish telecommunications firm Teleca.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds Popwire's products, such as the Compression Master desktop media compression application for Mac OS X users, technologies and employees to privately-held Telestream. Effective immediately, Popwire will operate as Telestream AB, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telestream, and will continue to be located in Sweden. The companies plan to demonstrate some integrated products at the IBC convention in Amsterdam next month.

"Popwire includes incredibly talented individuals and extremely well-engineered products which fit nicely with our existing Flip4Mac and Workgroup and Enterprise product offerings," said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream, in a statement.