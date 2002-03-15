Telestream plays traffic cop
Telestream Inc. -- which is known for its "Flipware" system, allowing for the
simultaneous encoding of video and audio content for Internet distribution at
different bit rates and media formats -- will introduce a new traffic-management
system at the National Association of Broadcasters' show.
The "TrafficManager" obviates the need for staffers to work with commercials,
promos and news material manually as it comes in from different sources and
before it is sent out to the Web. It automatically receives the material,
aggregates logs, reformats and redistributes the material for Internet delivery.
It also creates a low-resolution proxy of incoming material for previewing.
Pricing on a preconfigured dual-central-processing-unit server is $39,500.
