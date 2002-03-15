Telestream plays traffic cop

Telestream Inc. -- which is known for its "Flipware" system, allowing for the

simultaneous encoding of video and audio content for Internet distribution at

different bit rates and media formats -- will introduce a new traffic-management

system at the National Association of Broadcasters' show.

The "TrafficManager" obviates the need for staffers to work with commercials,

promos and news material manually as it comes in from different sources and

before it is sent out to the Web. It automatically receives the material,

aggregates logs, reformats and redistributes the material for Internet delivery.

It also creates a low-resolution proxy of incoming material for previewing.

Pricing on a preconfigured dual-central-processing-unit server is $39,500.