Telestream Names Desbois as Chief Sales Officer

Telestream said it named Benjamin Desbois as senior VP and chief sales officer.

Desbois had previously been VP, sales, Americas

The hiring was announced by new CEO Dan Castles, who is in the process of reorganizing the company and executive an aggressive expansion strategy.

“We are offering new business models, expanding our relevance in live and distribution markets, providing for the unique needs of OTT Video and integrating ‘Tektronix Video’ capabilities. We must now make sure that we protect our existing relationships, while we expand our market reach to new customer segments and buying centers,” Castles said.

“To ensure our success, we need sales leadership who understands and has lived through similar transformations, who possesses deep domain expertise in both the media and the service provider markets, and who understands how to leverage indirect channels,” Castles said. “Benjamin is somebody whose career we have followed for some time and represents a key addition to the Telestream team.”

Before Avid, Desbois spent 11 years at Dalet. He lives in Massachusetts and will have an office at Telestream’s Westwood, Mass., facility.