Castles Ends Retirement, Named Telestream CEO

Telestream said one of its founders, Dan Castles, is returning to the company as CEO.

Castles retired in 2017 and was succeeded by Scott Puopolo, who joined the company from Cisco. The company, a provider of digital media tools, said Puopolo decided to step down.

“As we embark on a new decade which promises to bring fundamental changes to the broadcast industry, we are excited to have Dan rejoin Telestream to help drive its growth strategy and continue to lead the industry,” said Eli Weiss, managing director of Genstar Capital, the majority shareholder of Telestream.

“We are grateful for Scott Puopolo’s many contributions to the company. Scott has been a great partner to Genstar in our efforts to grow and expand Telestream,” Weiss said.

Castles said he was excited to come back to the company at this stage of the industry’s evolution.

“Broadcast business models need to evolve to meet rapidly changing consumption habits,” Castles said. “Telestream is perfectly positioned to help organizations navigate the myriad challenges that face them. Our employees’ dedication to excellence, spirit of innovation and unwavering focus on customer needs are at the heart of our success.”