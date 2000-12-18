TeleStream Flips Out
TeleStream is now offering its FlipFactory, a system designed to streamline the encoding and delivery of streaming video and audio. The system "flips" source files into user-specified formats and then forwards the files to the appropriate server for distribution to the Web. The software runs on a standard Windows NT or Windows 2000 server and is available at a base price of $19,500 per server.
