Telepictures ups Pankowski
Eric Pankowski has been promoted to director of programming at Telepictures
Productions, said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Telepictures' executive vice
president and general manager.
While at Telepictures, Pankowski has worked on such shows as elimiDate
and Street Smarts.
Pankowsi has been at Warner Bros., of which Telepictures is a part, since
August 1999.
He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in
telecommunications.
