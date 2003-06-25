Telepictures ups Pankowski

Eric Pankowski has been promoted to director of programming at Telepictures

Productions, said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Telepictures' executive vice

president and general manager.

While at Telepictures, Pankowski has worked on such shows as elimiDate

and Street Smarts.

Pankowsi has been at Warner Bros., of which Telepictures is a part, since

August 1999.

He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in

telecommunications.