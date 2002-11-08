Telepictures developing Osbourne series
Sharon Osbourne, the matriarch of the strange clan that has become an open
book on the MTV series The Osbournes, is developing a syndicated daytime
talk show for Warner Bros. unit Telepictures Productions, sources say.
The show would debut in fall 2003.
Execs at the studio weren't commenting.
Osbourne, who showed a multifaceted 'everywoman' style in an interview with
ABC's Barbara Walters Wednesday night, joins several other would-be talk hosts,
including Ellen DeGeneres (also for Telepictures), who are lining up to take the
slot being vacated by Oprah Winfrey after 2005.
