Telepictures developing Osbourne series

Sharon Osbourne, the matriarch of the strange clan that has become an open

book on the MTV series The Osbournes, is developing a syndicated daytime

talk show for Warner Bros. unit Telepictures Productions, sources say.

The show would debut in fall 2003.

Execs at the studio weren't commenting.

Osbourne, who showed a multifaceted 'everywoman' style in an interview with

ABC's Barbara Walters Wednesday night, joins several other would-be talk hosts,

including Ellen DeGeneres (also for Telepictures), who are lining up to take the

slot being vacated by Oprah Winfrey after 2005.