Telemundo’s ‘Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos’ Marks Hispanic Heritage Month

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterprises is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with year four of its multi platform initiative with the slogan Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos, or Celebrating All That We Are.

The bilingual campaign kicks off Monday during NBC’s Today show and Telemundo’s Hoy Dia, followed by a roadblock across NBCU’s social media platforms.

Among those showing up in the campaign are Mario Lopez, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Isabella Castillo,Danilo Carrera,

Chikybombom, Andrea Meza, Lourdes Stephen, Jessica Carrillo, Carlos Adyan, Giselle Blondet and Myrka Dellanos, athletes Alyssa Thompson and Benjamin Cremaschi and news anchors Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizagam Vanessa Hauc, Ana Cabrera, Alicia Menendez and José Díaz-Balart

A message from Academy award-winning actress and Hispanic Heritage Month ally Lupita Nyong’o will also be featured.

The campaign pays tribute to the rich and multifaceted identities of U.S. Hispanics and culminates with an invitation to HIspanics to share their personal stories and join in celebrating their heritage.

Telemundo will spotlight national Hispanic Heritage celebrations through its entertainment and news programming, including original digital content series like Como se Dice (‘How do you say that’) as well as digital and social extensions of La Mesa Caliente and Al Rojo Vivo that delve into the Hispanic experience and inspire Latinos.

Telemundo Deportes shows and digital properties will profile Hispanic American athletes and commemorative games throughout the month including the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Premier League..

Telemundo also co-hostws the third annual Axios Latino Visionarios event celebrating the contributions of Latinos.