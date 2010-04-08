Telemundo's Browne Bullish on Census

Telemundo Communications Group President Don Browne believes

the Spanish-language media is well-poised to benefit when the government has

tallied up 2010 Census results. "I think it's going to be one of the biggest

game-changing events in the country," he says, "even if they get it moderately

right."

The Census bureau sent out forms in March, and the

participation rate to date stands at 63%. The bureau will deliver its 2010

Census results to President Obama in December 2010.

While Hispanic growth in western markets such as Dallas and Los Angeles is

well known, Browne envisions the southeastern U.S. benefiting the most from the

new survey's findings. "It's one of the most compelling business opportunities

you could have," says Browne. "People are going to be shocked by how many

markets there are where the #1 station is not [a traditional Big Four

affiliate]."

Telemundo held two weeks of client development meetings at

its Miami studios March 15-March 26, which the

network does in place of a big-stage upfront presentation in New York. Telemundo brass is now conducting

more intimate follow-up meetings with clients around the country. The network

is working closely with advertisers on branded integration, giving clients an

opportunity to work their marketing message into programs early in the creative

process.

Telemundo is part of NBC Universal. Browne says Telemundo

looks to capitalize on the Hispanic growth to be revealed in the census data by

increasing its local news presence around the country. Ramon Escobar was named

executive VP of news for the network in February, and is working to drive news

output at Telemundo's 16 O&Os, which include WNJU New York and KVEA Los

Angeles.

Browne himself has considerable news chops, serving as NBC's

executive VP of news and president/general manager of WTVJ Miami before taking

over Telemundo. "Localism is a powerful, powerful force," he says. "You can't

do it halfway-you have to go all-in."