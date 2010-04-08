Telemundo's Browne Bullish on Census
Telemundo Communications Group President Don Browne believes
the Spanish-language media is well-poised to benefit when the government has
tallied up 2010 Census results. "I think it's going to be one of the biggest
game-changing events in the country," he says, "even if they get it moderately
right."
The Census bureau sent out forms in March, and the
participation rate to date stands at 63%. The bureau will deliver its 2010
Census results to President Obama in December 2010.
While Hispanic growth in western markets such as Dallas and Los Angeles is
well known, Browne envisions the southeastern U.S. benefiting the most from the
new survey's findings. "It's one of the most compelling business opportunities
you could have," says Browne. "People are going to be shocked by how many
markets there are where the #1 station is not [a traditional Big Four
affiliate]."
Telemundo held two weeks of client development meetings at
its Miami studios March 15-March 26, which the
network does in place of a big-stage upfront presentation in New York. Telemundo brass is now conducting
more intimate follow-up meetings with clients around the country. The network
is working closely with advertisers on branded integration, giving clients an
opportunity to work their marketing message into programs early in the creative
process.
Telemundo is part of NBC Universal. Browne says Telemundo
looks to capitalize on the Hispanic growth to be revealed in the census data by
increasing its local news presence around the country. Ramon Escobar was named
executive VP of news for the network in February, and is working to drive news
output at Telemundo's 16 O&Os, which include WNJU New York and KVEA Los
Angeles.
Browne himself has considerable news chops, serving as NBC's
executive VP of news and president/general manager of WTVJ Miami before taking
over Telemundo. "Localism is a powerful, powerful force," he says. "You can't
do it halfway-you have to go all-in."
