Telemundo Voter Drive Adds Snapchat Series in English

Telemundo is launching Politi¿QUÉ?, a short-form series in English urging young viewers to register and vote, Thursday on Snapchat’s Discover page.

The series, produced by Noticias Telemundo, is part of the Comcast-owned network’s Decision 2020 campaign.

Miriam Arias breaks down voting on Snapchat (Image credit: Telemundo)

Each episode is hosted by journalist Miriam Arias and the series will cover topics including the electoral college, voter registration, how to vote, the Hispanic vote, polls on trending topics and, with a month to go until election day, what voters need to know.

The show will also integrate Snapchat’s civic tools to help users register to vote.

“With 3.6 million Latinos who have turned 18 since the 2016 election — most of them born and raised in the U.S. — this young demographic has unprecedented power in this upcoming election,” said Christina Kolbjornsen, senior VP of corporate and external affairs. “Working with Snapchat, we look forward to fulfilling our commitment to continue engaging this influential group with digital content, in English and Spanish, to inform and urge them to go out and vote.”

Of the 100 million Snapchat users in the U.S., 80% are of voting age, 18 or older, and 300-500,000 people who use Snapchat turn 18 each month.