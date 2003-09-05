Telemundo ups Escobar

Ramon Escobar has been named executive vice president of programming and

production for Telemundo, the NBC-owned Spanish-language network.

Escobar had been senior VP of news, creative services and local

programming for Telemundo Television Stations since last June, overseeing all

local news operations and promotions at Telemundo's 15 owned-and-operated

stations.

In his nine years at NBC, he has also been VP of news programming

at MSNBC and VP and news director of NBC O&O

WTVJ-TV Miami from 1997-2000.