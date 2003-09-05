Telemundo ups Escobar
Ramon Escobar has been named executive vice president of programming and
production for Telemundo, the NBC-owned Spanish-language network.
Escobar had been senior VP of news, creative services and local
programming for Telemundo Television Stations since last June, overseeing all
local news operations and promotions at Telemundo's 15 owned-and-operated
stations.
In his nine years at NBC, he has also been VP of news programming
at MSNBC and VP and news director of NBC O&O
WTVJ-TV Miami from 1997-2000.
