Telemundo taps WTVJ's Browne

NBC-owned Telemundo Communications Group Inc. has named Don Browne chief operating officer, replacing

Alan Sokol, who resigned.

Browne, who reports to Telemundo CEO James McNamara, most recently was

president and general manager of NBC-owned WTVJ-TV Miami and, before that, he was

executive vice president of NBC News.

Sokol had been a key member of the Telemundo management team since its

acquisition by Sony Corp. and Liberty Media Corp. in 1997.