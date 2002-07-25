Telemundo struts in Peacock feathers

NBC's acquisition of Telemundo Communications Group Inc. will revolutionize Hispanic television, Telemundo president Jim

McNamara told TV critics Wednesday during a luncheon

panel in Pasadena, Calif.

"We are already sharing news resources with NBC, but the synergy will really

be evident when we broadcast the Olympic Games, the Golden Globes and the Miss

Universe Pageant," McNamara said.

Saying that in a few years, the United States will be the second largest

Spanish-speaking country in the world, he added, "Frankly, with really only two

companies serving this population, there has never been a better time to be in

Spanish-language television."

This year, Telemundo will introduce two new formats -- the limited-run

novella and originally produced miniseries.

Among the new programs debuting this season are dramatic novella La

Venganza, teen drama Los Teens and reality show

Protagonistas de la Musica, in which 14 singers will live inside a TV

studio for eight weeks, competing for a recording contract.