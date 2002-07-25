Telemundo struts in Peacock feathers
By Susan Hornik
NBC's acquisition of Telemundo Communications Group Inc. will revolutionize Hispanic television, Telemundo president Jim
McNamara told TV critics Wednesday during a luncheon
panel in Pasadena, Calif.
"We are already sharing news resources with NBC, but the synergy will really
be evident when we broadcast the Olympic Games, the Golden Globes and the Miss
Universe Pageant," McNamara said.
Saying that in a few years, the United States will be the second largest
Spanish-speaking country in the world, he added, "Frankly, with really only two
companies serving this population, there has never been a better time to be in
Spanish-language television."
This year, Telemundo will introduce two new formats -- the limited-run
novella and originally produced miniseries.
Among the new programs debuting this season are dramatic novella La
Venganza, teen drama Los Teens and reality show
Protagonistas de la Musica, in which 14 singers will live inside a TV
studio for eight weeks, competing for a recording contract.
