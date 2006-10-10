Telemundo Streams First Show
By Anne Becker
In a first for the network and for Spanish-language television, Telemundo will premiere its new primetime novela Marina online. The show, subtitled in English, will run on Yahoo! Oct. 12 at noon, four days before its Oct. 16 premiere on TV.
The show will run on yahootelemundo.com, a Hispanic portal on the search engine that Yahoo launched with Telemundo parent company NBC Universal in May. Yahoo will promote Marina on its main page and Yahootelemundo will create a site dedicated to its show, which will include photos, character descriptions and cast interviews along with the streamed episode.
