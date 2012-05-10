Telemundo Stations Name New GMs in Key Markets

The Telemundo Station Group has named three new presidents/general managers at its local outlets, including Celia Chavez at KVEA Los Angeles, Jose Cancela at WKAQ Puerto Rico and Jorge Carballo at WSCV Miami.

Telemundo also announced a "multimillion dollar investment across its owned and operated stations" that is designed to "enhance current news programs and expand the stations' news offering and local programming in selected markets." Top markets will increase their marketing investments and further enhance their community activities, said Telemundo, considering a focus on key "causes" and a strategic alignment with the network initiatives. Additional investments will also be used to reinforce technology and optimize distribution and signal quality across all markets.

"We are investing in our stations for today and the future," said Station Group President Manuel Abud. "As I have said earlier, community and localism is a priority for Telemundo Media and thanks to the support of NBCUniversal's leadership, we're making this a reality. Celia Chavez, Jose Cancela and Jorge Carballo are integral team members of the Station Group and as we fuel the growth of Telemundo's local stations, each will use their unparalleled understanding of the marketplace to maintain strong audience engagement and outreach in our community."

Telemundo Station Group also named Joe Navarro senior VP, station operations, reporting to Abud. Navarro will support Abud in all aspects of stations operations, taking on key projects across several stations and leading initiatives consistent with the Station Group's growth plan. Previously, he was senior VP of human resources.

Chavez had been president/general manager of Telemundo's WSNS-Chicago.

Cancela most recently ran KVEA.

Carballo joined Telemundo in 1993 as an account executive. He became local sales manager later that year and was promoted to general sales manager/vice president of sales in 1995. Carballo succeeds Manuel Martinez, who took over sister NBC station WTVJ Miami in February.