Telemundo Station KTLM (TX) Sells for $8.5 Million

Telemundo Rio Grande Valley has acquired KTLM Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen (TX) for $8.5 million. The seller is Sunbelt Multimedia Company.

KTLM is a Telemundo affiliate airing on channel 40 in DMA No. 88.

Larry Patrick, managing partner of Patrick Communications, brokered the transaction.

Patrick had been appointed the receiver of the struggling station's license in 2012.