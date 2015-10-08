Telemundo Station Group Ups Michael Chico, Amanda Calpin, Ozzie Martinez

Telemundo Station Group Thursday announced a trio of promotions, elevating Michael Chico to executive VP of sales, Amanda Calpin to chief financial officer and Osvaldo “Ozzie” Martinez to senior VP of news, digital and standards.

Chico, previously senior VP of sales, will continue to be based in New York City and lead the sales efforts for Telemundo-owned stations and supervise its affiliate stations’ national sales endeavors. He will still report to Frank Comerford, chief revenue officer and president of commercial operations, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

The VP of finance for the Telemundo Station Group since January 2012, Calpin has led the group as it’s acquired new stations, launched more newscast and hired scores of journalists. Martinez will continue his work with news directors to improve local news and standards, especially digital news operations.

Calpin and Martinez, who are both staying at Telemundo Station Group’s headquarters in Miramar, Fla., will report to Manuel Martinez, president of the station group.

“Mike, Amanda and Ozzie are vital members of the Telemundo Station Group and their exceptional contributions have helped our stations accomplish various history-making milestones in the past couple of years,” Martinez said. “I look forward to continuing to work with them to grow our stations and serve our Spanish-speaking communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.”