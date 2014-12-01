Telemundo Station Group Launches TeleXitos Multicast Net

The Telemundo Station Group has launched TeleXitos, a Spanish-language multicast network that offers a mix of action and adventure series and feature films. The channel airs on the owned stations' subchannels, and will later be available to stations outside the group.

At launch, the network is expected to reach nearly 20 million total households in 16 markets, including Los Angeles, New York and Miami. TeleXitos will be programmed around the clock, complemented with existing Telemundo content.

Barbara Alfonso, manager for programming and community marketing at WTVJ Miami, is director of TeleXitos.

"We are excited to unveil TeleXitos to Spanish-language viewers all across the country. This expansion allows us to once again better serve our local communities with more programming that is relevant, exciting and of interest to them," said Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group. "I am also very proud to have Barbara Alfonso at the helm of TeleXitos to spearhead the rebirth of this network. Her extensive expertise in television and broadcasting will help TeleXitos become a must-watch network for viewers."

Series include Miami Vice and The A-Team, and films include Hulk and Van Helsing. Programming is dubbed in Spanish.

"Our network's programming ensures that our viewers not only have access to a mix of the greatest action television series and features films, but that they have access to them in Spanish," Alfonso said. "It is very exciting and humbling to be part of this new era of Spanish-language television the Telemundo Station Group is ushering in here in the United States."