Telemundo Station Group Launches New Digital Platform, Mobile Weather Experience

The Telemundo Station Group Thursday unveiled its redesigned digital platforms, featuring a new look for 15 online properties, including desktop, mobile and apps, and an improved weather experience. In an effort to keep Spanish-speaking viewers updated on the go, there are push alerts for severe weather and a “Breaking News” bar. Weather features also include an improved interactive radar and a new platform that lets meteorologists curate local forecasts.

The apps for 15 Telemundo-owned stations will debut a new app update in early 2016 with even more interactive mobile features.

“The new digital platforms ensure that our viewers are receiving the local news and weather information they want across the platforms they prefer to use,” said Ozzie Martinez, senior VP, news, digital and standards, Telemundo Station Group. “Our new and revamped digital tools provide best-in-class digital technology to our users while they are on-the-go and also help our stations deliver the latest breaking news and weather that is happening in their markets, much faster.”