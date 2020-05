KVDA, the Telemundo O&O in San Antonio, Texas, will launch four half-hour weekend newscasts starting Saturday.

The station’s weekend edition of Noticias 60 Telemundo will air Saturdays at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday newscasts will air at 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Jairo Lozano will anchor the weekend shows. He joined the station as a reporter in 2015.