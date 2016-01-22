Telemundo’s WNJU Aims to Be New York’s Weather Authority in Rebrand

WNJU, the Telemundo-owned station serving New York, has rebranded its weather team as La Autoridad en El Tiempo (Weather Authority) for Spanish-speaking viewers in the region.

The team features the market’s only bilingual meteorologists, Andrea Romero and Pedro Montoro. Romero, the chief meteorologist, reports weekday morning newscast Noticiero Primera Edición from 5-7 a.m., while Montoro gives forecasts during afternoon and evening newscasts at 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. Bilingual weather anchor Janice Bencosme provides the weekend forecasts at 5:30 and 11 p.m.

For Winter Storm Jonas and other breaking weather events, WNJU’s La Autoridad en El Tiempo delivers round-the-clock weather alerts, school closures and road conditions. Coverage is also available on Telemundo’s recently launched and newly designed digital platforms, with the option of up-to-the-minute severe weather push alerts on mobile apps.