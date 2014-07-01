Telemundo’s KBLR Las Vegas Localizes News

KBLR Las Vegas is broadcasting its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts live from Vegas after previously having them produced in Phoenix. NBCUniversal owns the station, which is hiring more than a dozen people to supplement the expansion, including anchor Beatriz Moncayo and weather anchor Leticia Castro.

Moncayo was a correspondent for international news channel NTN24. Castro did weather and was a reporter at Telemundo’s Houston station.

KBLR is partnering more closely on local news with NBC affiliate KSNV. KBLR has moved its operations into KSNV’s facilities “as a first step,” according to NBCUniversal.

“By investing in live local news, we know we will do an even better job serving our viewers,” said Ramiro Lopez, station manager. “We are excited to introduce our new team to the Spanish-speaking community in Las Vegas and know they will continue to connect and inform our viewers with the most relevant local news, information and weather.”

The 11 p.m. newscast was previously taped in Phoenix; it is now live.