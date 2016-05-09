Telemundo Responde Expands to South Texas

NBC-owned Telemundo is expanding its consumer investigative initiative, Telemundo Responde, to KTLM McAllen, which serves southern Texas along the Mexican border.

Starting May 26, the newest Telemundo Responde unit will investigate complaints from Rio Grande Valley consumers who believe they have been wronged and are seeking recourse. Sub-standard housing, immigration-related fraud and failure to receive insurance claims are among the issues Telemundo Responde units at other stations have investigated, according to the station group.

Ana Cecilia Méndez, a station anchor and reporter, will head the effort. KTLM serves the country’s 10th largest Hispanic market.

Launched in 2014, Telemundo Responde already operates in 11 markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Houston. The units together have produced 1,800-plus stories and recovered more than $4 million, Telemundo said.