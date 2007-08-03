Telemundo Reporter Suspended

KVEA Los Angeles reporter Mirthala Salinas has been suspended for two months for a conflict of interest violation stemming from her affair with Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. The Telemundo station conducted a three-week internal investigation before suspending Salinas, who had reported on the mayor’s marital issues while involved in a romantic relationship with him.

Also punished were news director Al Corral, General Manager Manuel Abud and Telemundo stations president Ibra Morales. Abud will be relocated.

NBC Universal owns the Spanish-language broadcaster. Universal Television Group president Jeff Gaspin recently added the Telemundo stations to his list of duties.